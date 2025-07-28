LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 248.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,281.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $36.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,980. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $578,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,328. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

