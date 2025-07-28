LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 248.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,980. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $578,457.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,328. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. DA Davidson began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,281.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $36.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

