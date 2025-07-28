LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $64.06 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.