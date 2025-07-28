Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Trading Down 20.6% – Time to Sell?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.40 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.82). 10,387,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 666% from the average session volume of 1,356,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £527.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Marshalls

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

