Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 716.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,254,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $112,176,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff bought 70,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,257.90. This trade represents a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.16.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

