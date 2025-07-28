Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) & Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Head to Head Review

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Roche pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Merck & Co., Inc. pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Roche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co., Inc. 27.27% 43.23% 17.11% Roche N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

76.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roche has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Roche”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co., Inc. $64.17 billion 3.32 $17.12 billion $6.87 12.35 Roche $68.73 billion 3.80 $9.40 billion N/A N/A

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roche.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Merck & Co., Inc. and Roche, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co., Inc. 1 12 6 2 2.43 Roche 1 3 1 2 2.57

Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $108.69, indicating a potential upside of 28.14%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Roche.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Roche on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock, and companion animal species. The Other segment consists of sales for the non-reportable segments of healthcare services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, NJ.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation. It is also developing products for various therapeutic areas. In addition, it offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases; diagnostic instruments; and digital health solutions. Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is based in Basel, Switzerland.

