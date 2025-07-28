Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 99,043 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,043 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.80. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $12,715,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,123,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,851,566.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

