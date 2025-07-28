Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $545.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $515.00 to $545.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.21.

MSFT stock opened at $513.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.57. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $518.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

