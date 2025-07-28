MiMedx Group (MDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.70%. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $999.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In related news, CEO Joseph H. Capper purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,220.20. This trade represents a 60.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

