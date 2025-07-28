Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.26.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 153.91%. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500,000. This trade represents a 56.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,085,962.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,354.77. This represents a 38.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 42.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 75,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,369,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after purchasing an additional 167,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,508,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 263,758 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

