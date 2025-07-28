Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $295.05 million for the quarter.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). Monro Muffler Brake had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $294.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monro Muffler Brake to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNRO opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.83 million, a PE ratio of -79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Monro Muffler Brake has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Monro Muffler Brake’s payout ratio is presently -560.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNRO shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Monro Muffler Brake from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monro Muffler Brake from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 68,862 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 85.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 139.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

