Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Myers Industries worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 586.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 829.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.14. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

