National Fuel Gas (NFG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $596.12 million for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.750-7.050 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $86.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 201.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $89.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 497.67%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

