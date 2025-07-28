National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 411.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $687,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Mizuho began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NSA stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

