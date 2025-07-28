Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMRA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NMRA opened at $2.35 on Monday. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $17.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $380.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.75.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 521,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 381,676 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,700,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.