New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 25,900 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 207.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,884,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after buying an additional 813,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 40,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,823,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 105,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 50,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 45,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 266,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,325.14. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Ostrowski sold 41,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $151,622.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,160.62. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,648 shares of company stock worth $258,841 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

