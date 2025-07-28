New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,800 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 944.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 2,343.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International Stock Up 0.4%

OIS opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.30 million, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Oil States International had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OIS

About Oil States International

(Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.