New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 2,061 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.56. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 63.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.