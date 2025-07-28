New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) by 217.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mithril II GP LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth $11,116,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth $3,868,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 2,309.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 289,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 267,427 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BKSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackSky Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:BKSY opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.07.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

