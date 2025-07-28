New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 29,000 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 1,024.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61,998 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,790,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 57.83% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 634,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,239 shares in the company, valued at $918,860.40. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,987 shares of company stock worth $614,608. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

