New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FrontView REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

FrontView REIT stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

