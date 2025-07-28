New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spire Global were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 538.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 652,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 549,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,902,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

In other news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 130,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $1,594,839.75. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,614,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,773,937.75. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Messer sold 16,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $180,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,062 shares in the company, valued at $890,372.70. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,464. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Global Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $346.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

About Spire Global

(Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.