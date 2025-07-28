New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 402,925 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inogen were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Stock Performance

Inogen stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.66. Inogen, Inc has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Inogen in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

