New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 740.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 2,565.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 45,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $271,218.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 193,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,324.60. This trade represents a 19.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Latham Group Trading Down 0.6%

SWIM stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.63 million, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.72. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

