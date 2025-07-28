New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Orange County Bancorp were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 95.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,178,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 576,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 91.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group cut their target price on Orange County Bancorp from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OBT opened at $26.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $345.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orange County Bancorp

In other Orange County Bancorp news, EVP Gregory Sousa sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $60,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $252,990.80. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $65,346.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,431.28. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,689 shares of company stock worth $172,121. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

