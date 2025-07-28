New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $114,000 Stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biglari were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BH. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 17,220.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari Price Performance

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $318.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.76. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.69 and a twelve month high of $328.65. The firm has a market cap of $727.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

About Biglari

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $23.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.