New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $120,000 Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 141,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,444 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 0.6%

KE opened at $18.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $455.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.19. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.08 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

