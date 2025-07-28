New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $130,000 Holdings in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allient were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNT. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allient in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Allient by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNT opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. Allient Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $40.39.

Allient Announces Dividend

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $134.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Allient had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNT. Northland Capmk downgraded Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Allient in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

