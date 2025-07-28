New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omeros were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 747,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 430,932 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 1,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, May 16th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Omeros Stock Up 6.7%

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.16. Omeros Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Omeros Corporation will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

