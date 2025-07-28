New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in monday.com were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 32.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.23.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $292.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.64. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $188.01 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 298.20, a P/E/G ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

