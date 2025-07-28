New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 112,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20,566.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $360.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 655.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIGL

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.