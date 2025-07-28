New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 113,073 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,073 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 12,234.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Lovesac Trading Up 4.0%

LOVE opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.24. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 1,950 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $35,256.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,200. This trade represents a 5.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Profile

(Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.