New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,900 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 639.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 71,388 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 95.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy Trading Up 0.3%

REI opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Ring Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ring Energy

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 2,486,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $2,287,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,509,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,556. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,436,343 shares of company stock worth $7,183,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

