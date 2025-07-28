New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,900 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 178.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

ZEUS stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

