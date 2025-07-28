New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,900 Shares of Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Green Plains, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $542.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.62 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

