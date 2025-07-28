New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,800 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMPX. Leerink Partners raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Compass Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $439.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

