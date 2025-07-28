OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $193.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

