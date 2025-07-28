ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) Financial Contrast

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Prestige Wealth has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONEX has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Wealth and ONEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A ONEX 60.42% 5.40% 3.43%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 0.00 ONEX 0 0 1 1 3.50

Earnings and Valuation

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Prestige Wealth and ONEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Prestige Wealth and ONEX”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth $640,000.00 9.84 -$6.88 million N/A N/A ONEX $649.00 million 9.04 $303.00 million $6.21 13.42

ONEX has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ONEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ONEX beats Prestige Wealth on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

