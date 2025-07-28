Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,385,000 after acquiring an additional 221,561 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,388,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,848,000 after acquiring an additional 584,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $91,916,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,146,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 486,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 494,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NYSE PAAS opened at $29.15 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.