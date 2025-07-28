PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

