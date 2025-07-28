Penobscot Wealth Management Has $547,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Penobscot Wealth Management decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,871,223. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.44 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

