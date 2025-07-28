Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.64 per share and revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $175.01 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $186.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.93 and its 200-day moving average is $162.73.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,040,999.20. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,042 shares in the company, valued at $22,598,577.54. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock worth $13,257,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 84,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

