Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 148.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 131,985 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $8,864,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

