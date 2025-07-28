Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNFP. Barclays upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

