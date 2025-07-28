Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 370 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 3,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 341,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This trade represents a 0.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Moreno acquired 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,969,441.55. This trade represents a 2.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 6.6%

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $117.18 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $181.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 558.00 and a beta of 1.62.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 438.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 571.43%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

