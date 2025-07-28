Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGCV opened at $29.46 on Monday. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.34 million and a PE ratio of 23.69.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

