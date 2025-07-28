Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in ARM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in ARM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ARM by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.04.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $163.17 on Monday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.91.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

