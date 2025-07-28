Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 210 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 179,281 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,691,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

