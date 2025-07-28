Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $385,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,489 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 171.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,454,000 after purchasing an additional 753,857 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $88.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.72.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

