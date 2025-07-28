Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 96,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 242,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 152,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,154,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,524,000 after purchasing an additional 177,609 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

